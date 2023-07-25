Dubai exploring application of common law in free zones

Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Dubai on Tuesday announced that the government is actively exploring the application of Common Law within its Free Zones to enhance the city's business environment and boost its economic appeal and efficiency.
In a tweet, the Dubai Media Office said that the potential adoption aligns with Dubai's progressive approach to cultivating a dynamic, responsive legal framework that caters to investors’ aspirations and bolsters global competitiveness.
The initiative supports the economic objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. A key goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) is to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities. Dubai Economic Agenda D33 includes 100 transformational projects.
Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ includes 100 transformative projects, with economic targets of Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years, doubling our foreign trade to reach Dh25.6 trillion and adding 400 cities as key trading partners over the next decade
ALSO READ:
Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Partnership will see both companies cooperate to conduct joint studies
Musk’s net worth on July 25 stood at $242.4 billion, according to Forbes’ ‘The Real-Time Billionaires’ list
Euromonitor said inflation in the UAE and Saudi averaged around five per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, last year
The price increase came even though the market expects more interest rate hikes
Goldman Sachs sounds bullish on oil outlook
There will be quarterly initiatives, workshops addressing social priorities and reviews done to ensure tangible results
The UAE’s GDP in 2022 at constant prices totalled Dh1.62 trillion