Dubai new order inflows grow fastest since August

New order inflows in Dubai grew the fastest in November since August, recent data showed.

The UAE non-oil economy continued to show a solid rate of expansion in November, according to the latest PMI survey data.

Strong demand conditions and competitive client pricing supported a faster increase in new business, which in turn drove another robust uplift in business activity.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – registered 54.2 in November, up slightly from 54.1 in October. The index was firmly above the 50.0 no-change threshold, indicating a robust improvement in the health of the non-oil economy.

The Dubai PMI climbed to 53.9 in November, up from 53.2 in October but slightly below the UAE PMI.

Driving stronger operating conditions across Dubai was a marked increase in new order inflows, which was the fastest since August and stronger than seen nationwide.

Client sales were often aided by lower prices, according to anecdotal reports. Rising sales led to another robust increase in business activity.

Employment levels nonetheless dropped for the first time since April 2022, albeit fractionally. The reduction came as output expectations slipped to a 23-month low, and margins were further squeezed by rising purchase prices. Also,inventories were cut for the first time since July. Output charges fell for the second straight month despite asharp uplift in input costs.

David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UAE PMI was consistent with a solid rate of growth across the non-oil private sector in November. Businesses continued to see a marked upturn in sales, which spurred activity forwards but also greatly added to outstanding work. Employment growth slipped to a 31-month low, while input purchases rose at the slowest pace since July 2023. Despite the positive headline figure, the survey data signalled a degree of uncertainty among firms about how long this strength will last. Confidence in future business activity was relatively subdued - the second-lowest since early last year - and there were further mentions from panellists that markets are becoming crowded, curbing pricing power.”

Amid subdued job creation and limited efforts to store extra inputs, capacity pressures at non-oil firms remained elevated in November. Meanwhile, businesses cut charges again despite a solid increase in costs.

That said, the rate of growth remained slower than those observed earlier in the year, S&P Global said in a statement.

The survey data indicated a sharp expansion in total business activity during November. Despite softening from the previous month, the pace of output growth was slightly quicker than the historical trend, with nearly a quarter of survey respondents reporting an expansion in activity since the previous month. Higher output was often associated with a strong market environment, which also supported a marked increase in new order volumes. Notably, the uplift in new orders was the sharpest since August. Qualitative evidence from businesses showed that successful client wins, new marketing initiatives and price discounts supported sales. Despite this, the survey data continued to signal a relatively muted jobs market in the non-oil sector. Employment rose only fractionally and to the least extent for 31 months, with nearly all panellists (99%) reporting no change in their staffing. This came despite another substantial rise in backlogs of work, as growing order book volumes often led to delays in the completion of orders. Nearly a fifth of surveyed firms reported an expansion in pending workloads since October. Capacity levels were also hindered by a fairly subdued assessment of future activity growth. Output expectations were only slightly better than September’s 18-month low. With this in mind, firms were reluctant to boost input stocks, with new purchases mostly consumed by current output requirements. Firms signalled a solid improvement in supplier delivery times, which contributed to a slight increase in overall inventories. The rate of input price inflation held at October’s six-month low in the latest survey period. Nevertheless, this still represented a solid increase in costs that was also slightly quicker than the long-run trend. Survey evidence showed that cost pressures mainly stemmed from increased material, technology, fuel, machinery and maintenance prices.

Despite higher costs, non-oil businesses opted to reduce their selling charges, carrying on a renewed period of discounting from October. A desire to offer more competitive prices frequently drove firms to lower their fees, although the overall pace of decline was modest.