China approves value-added tax law, taking effect in 2026

People visit a shopping centre in Beijing on Wednesday. — AFP

China approved a value-added tax law on Wednesday to take effect on January 1, 2026, the official Xinhua said, bringing into one document previous regulations that have included exempting items from the tax.

VAT, the largest tax category in China, accounted for around 38 per cent of national tax revenue in 2023, official data show.

The report did not detail provisions of the law. The latest draft included exemptions for some agricultural products, imported instruments and equipment for scientific research and teaching, some imported goods for the disabled and services provided by welfare institutions such as nursery, kindergarten and nursing institution for the elderly.

To aid specific sector or business, the government could include new items into the scope of tax deductibles.

“With the introduction of the VAT Law, 14 tax categories out of 18 in China have their own laws, covering the majority of tax revenue and marking significant progress of implementing the principle of statutory taxation,” Xinhua said.

The law was passed at the end of a session of China’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, which began on Saturday.