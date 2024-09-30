Cash-strapped Sri Lanka records first deflation in 39 years

Hotel occupancy rates in the emirate held steady at 66 per cent
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka's economy recorded falling consumer prices for the first time in 39 years, official data showed Monday, with the September inflation figure dipping to negative 0.5 percent.
Census and Statistics Department data showed price drops in both food and non-food goods contributing to deflation in September, compared to inflation of 0.5 percent in August.
Sri Lanka last recorded deflation in October 1985 with a figure of negative 2.1 percent.
Inflation peaked at 69.8 percent two years ago at the height of an unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.
Acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines led to months of protests that eventually forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to temporarily flee the country and resign in July 2022.
His successor Ranil Wickremesinghe secured a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and raised taxes and prices to stabilise the economy.
Wickremesinghe lost office after a presidential election earlier this month.
The winner of that contest, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has vowed to maintain the IMF programme but relax some of the austerity measures it imposed.
Hotel occupancy rates in the emirate held steady at 66 per cent
Platform aims to unlock demand in key global through CommerCity MoU
Parent-friendly Label programme gets support from public and private sectors
Survey shows growing appetite for the adoption of AI solutions to strengthen the local creator economy
Regulator launches clear guidance for virtual asset service providers
Hospitality sector market report shows occupancy and ADR highest in six years
UniCredit's swoop is the most ambitious attempt yet at a pan-European bank merger but it faces considerable political hurdles in Germany ahead of national elections
Reforms instituted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis have helped the system weather turbulence, says Janet Yellen