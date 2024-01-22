Partner Content By KT Engage
A world of infinite possibilities with this Card
Discover the true meaning of exclusivity with the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card. With this Card, you will discover a world of travel and lifestyle benefits like never before.
Travel in style
What's on your travel bucket list for the year?
To experience the northern lights or get lost in Machu Picchu?
Perhaps admire the cherry blossoms in Kyoto or cycle in Amsterdam?
One thing’s certain, this card is loaded with exclusive travel benefits for you and your family.
Discounts on hotel bookings
Once you have decided on your 2024 bucket list and travel destination , you can now look forward to your hotel stay and enjoy up to 12% off on Agoda.com and up to 8% off on Booking.com.
Airport lounge access worldwide
Enjoy, kick back and relax at more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world with the CBD Visa Infinite Card. Each cardholder can accompany a guest too.
Multi-trip Travel Insurance
Every moment matters when you travel. Keep your energy on planning your experiences as the little details and inconveniences are covered for you and your family with multi-trip travel insurance.
Skywards Miles for your travels
With the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card, you earn up to 3 CBD Rewards Points on every AED spent which you can redeem for Skywards Miles. Alternatively, you can redeem your points for cashback, vouchers and more.
Joining bonus for you
Savings of AED 2,000 await you as you get to earn a cashback welcome offer of AED 2,000 when you sign up for a CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card, provided you spend AED 12,000 within 30 days of card issuance.
Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD, commented on this exciting promotion. He says: "The CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card is a premium Credit Card which is unmatched in value and scale. The Card delivers on the true meaning of exclusivity with a wide-array of travel and lifestyle benefits"
Complimentary golf
If golf is your thing, then the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card is a must-have. Enjoy four rounds of golf at the Trump International Golf Club every month, courtesy of your exclusive card.
50% off cinemas
Popcorn or nachos? Your choice.
The CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card offers you 50 per cent discount on four cinema tickets a month across Vox, Reel or Novo cinemas.
And at Reel cinemas, you get 20 per cent off on food and beverages on a minimum spend of AED 20.
More discounts
The CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card is particularly handy at Emaar attractions with a range of discounts up for grabs. Let the kids have fun at KidZania, Dig It, E-Kart Zabeel and Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo while you enjoy 20 per cent off on tickets and so much more.
More lifestyle offers
The perks don't stop there. Enjoy access to 1,000+ Buy One Get One Offers and discounts on the CBD App across various categories, including dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. It's a bundle of savings waiting for you.
Get Your Card in Minutes
Getting your hands on the premium CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card has never been simpler. Just download the CBD Mobile Banking App - the top-rated banking app in the UAE - and apply for your Card in minutes using only your Emirates ID. Say goodbye to branch visits and paperwork - just a few taps and your card is ready for action.
Click here to apply or visit cbd.ae/visainfinite to learn more about the benefits, details, and Terms & Conditions of this Card.