ECB to opt for summer pause after initial rate cut

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, is pictured on April 11, 2024, ahead of an ECB press conference on Eurozone monetary policy. -- AFP file

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM

The European Central Bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged Thursday, giving the eurozone time to digest last month's first cut since 2019 as the inflation path remains unpredictable.

ECB governors lowered the closely-watched deposit rate from a record four per cent to 3.75 per cent at their June meeting, following an unprecedented campaign of monetary tightening to tame red-hot inflation.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the cut was made possible thanks to steadily falling consumer prices. But she stressed it would not automatically kick off a rapid rate-cutting cycle.

Speaking in Portugal's Sintra earlier this month, Lagarde said "it will take time" for the bank to "gather sufficient data" before deciding the next move.

"The ECB will probably go into the summer break without lowering interest rates again," said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at German public lender KfW.

After a surprise uptick in May, eurozone inflation slowed again in June to reach 2.5 percent.

While still above the ECB's two-percent target, it's a far cry from a 10.6-percent peak in 2022 after Russia's war in Ukraine sent energy and food prices surging.

Inflation is "heading in the right direction", Lagarde said in Sintra.

But it is still "likely to be a bumpy road until the end of 2024", she warned.

In June's updated forecasts, the ECB said it now expects inflation to return to target in late 2025.

But policymakers still see several risk factors on the path to disinflation, and have reiterated their "data-dependent" approach.

They are in particular keeping a close eye on wages in the 20-nation euro area, as workers have in recent years pushed for salary hikes to compensate for higher living costs.

Although wage growth remains elevated, ECB officials appear less concerned than a few months ago amid signs that wage increases could ease over the course of the year.

Stubbornly high inflation in the services sector is another headache for the ECB, staying sticky at 4.1 percent in June.

The eurozone economy meanwhile emerged from recession with greater-than-expected growth of 0.3 percent in the first quarter.