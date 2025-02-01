Dubai’s booming real estate market fuels recruitment agency growth

Dubai’s real estate market continues its impressive trajectory, with transactions alone totalling 226,000, with a combined value of Dh761 billion last year, a remarkable 36 per cent growth in volume and 20 per cent growth in value year-on-year.

With such unprecedented activity, Dubai is witnessing an influx of new real estate agents eager to capitalise on these opportunities. In fact, over 8,000 new agents entered the market last year, reflecting the growing demand for real estate professionals.

Nathan Kearney, Managing Director of Executive Search, explains: “Dubai’s booming property market is attracting thousands of new agents every year, drawn by the opportunity and growth potential here. But this influx brings its own challenges – not just for agents looking to find a company that matches their ambitions, but also for brokerages seeking professionals who align with their values and goals. Due to the strength of the market and demand for highly skilled agents, we opened our second office since our launch over a year ago to help meet the market demand and introduce agents to the home to their new career. We are currently helping our candidates within the Real Estate industry find a new role every thirty minutes. Our recently published Q4 Market & Hiring Trend Report has also highlighted some key pieces of advisory in the recruitment process for hiring managers and job seekers.”

As more agents join the sector, the challenge of matching the right agents with the right brokerage becomes increasingly apparent. Whilst attractive commission structures still plays a key role in choosing the right agency, brokers are increasingly valuing career progression and healthy work environments when choosing their ideal agency. This shift highlights the importance of fostering growth-oriented workplaces that support long-term retention and satisfaction.

The findings from Executive Search’s latest market report highlight that real estate agents in Dubai span a wide range of personality types – from dominant, and driven newcomers often seen in leasing roles, to more strategic, influential, and cautious professionals specialising in sales and off-plan properties. Each personality type comes with its own criteria for finding the ideal agency fit. Nathan Kearney, Managing Director of Executive Search He continues: “What our research has shown is that the market needs a tailored approach. After surveying around 400 agents, we found that the highest want and need for newer agents is the right working environment, whereas the main company transition reason for experienced agents was the ability to earn and learn more. Identifying these career desires is aligning our candidates with the right companies, which is crucial for long-term success.” As real estate sales competition intensifies, Executive Search is stepping in to address this gap in career advisory. Specialising in real estate recruitment, the company plays a key role in matching agents’ skills, traits, and aspirations with brokerages that can offer the right opportunities and support. With the right placements, agents can focus on their strengths while brokerages benefit from enhanced performance and retention.

Dubai’s real estate boom has created unparalleled opportunities, but success hinges on having the right people in the right roles. As the market evolves, recruitment specialists like Executive Search are proving essential in building the high-performing teams needed to thrive in this dynamic industry.