Dubai to get Dh210-million new community shopping mall

The deal will help BitOasis strengthen its position in the region and enhance its services.
Dubai’s leading property developer Sobha Realty will build a new community shopping mall in Sobha Hartland for Dh210 million.
Construction work on the shopping mall has commenced and is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026.
With a built-up area of approximately 339,000 square feet and a gross leasable area of around 115,000 square feet, the project will house a variety of amenities, including a supermarket, gym, play courts, a soft play/entertainment zone and diverse restaurants offering a wide range of food choices. It will feature 35 retail shops and F&B outlets, along with over 10 dining options.
Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Sobha Group, said the mall will offer multi-tier retail stores, gourmet dining and diverse entertainment options. “Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors,” he said.
The developer said the mall features greenery, water features, natural lighting, energy-efficient lighting, solar panels, green building materials and a skylight roof for natural light. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as interactive displays, smart lighting systems and digital wayfinding will be integrated to enhance visitor experiences.
The mall will feature a vibrant bowl with a cascading void stretching from the basement to the roof, creating a dramatic retail experience and a media screen strategically placed on the facade to enhance visibility. The biophilic design includes green walls, water features, floating pods and natural lighting to foster a serene atmosphere.
