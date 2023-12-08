Dubai set to get tallest residential clock tower in the world

A global trendsetter in the horology industry for the past three decades, this collaboration marks Franck Muller’s entry into the world of real estate. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 7:57 AM

Dubai is set to get its first residential clock tower, which is also set to be the tallest residential clock tower in the world, the building’s developers announced on Thursday.

The project was unveiled at an event to mark the collaboration between London Gate, UAE’s premium real estate developer and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer in Dubai.

A global trendsetter in the horology industry for the past three decades, this collaboration marks Franck Muller’s entry into the world of real estate.

London Gate’s much-anticipated development in Dubai Marina at 450m, is set to make its mark as the tallest residential tower; branded residential tower; and the tallest residential clock tower in the world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, and Erol Baliyan, Managing Director of Franck Muller, sign the agreement. — Supplied photo

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said: “After our debut in the UAE real estate market, with our sold-out projects Maya V, Nadine I and II, we are now thrilled to unveil our masterpiece in collaboration with iconic watchmaker Frank Muller. With our latest project, we bring Frank Muller’s first-ever branded residences. With this partnership, we aim to create a living experience that reflects the brand values and vision of both London Gate and Frank Muller. An exclusive branded residential project; this will stand as a testament to our commitment to crafting unparalleled and never-seen spaces that resonate with our brand partner’s essence and prestige”.

The tower is named Aeternitas after Franck Muller's watch of the same name. This is the most complicated watch in the world with 36 complications and 1,483 components, according to the company's website.

Erol Baliyan, managing director, Franck Muller, said: “We are delighted to expand in the Middle East with this partnership with London Gate. We have been strategically exploring the branded residential market in the UAE to bring the heritage of brand excellence to the realm of real estate. It is incredible to launch Franck Muller’s first-ever real estate collaboration in a world-class city like Dubai, known to be one of the most vibrant, luxurious, and developed cities in the world. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand. We are excited to introduce a record-breaking legacy for Franck Muller— which is slated to be the first of many iconic ventures that will unfold globally.”

The luxury residential project will be officially unveiled in January 2024 and residents can expect a handover by 2026.

ALSO READ: