Dubai real estate firm reveals international expansion plans

Fajar Realty will open first overseas office in Kigali

by

A Staff Reporter
Kiran Khawaja, CEO, Fajar Realty, with her award
Kiran Khawaja, CEO, Fajar Realty, with her award

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:09 PM

Dubai based real estate firm Fajar Realty, unveiled their robust plans for bridging the gap between African and the UAE market, at an award show in Dubai.

While speaking to the media after winning the title of ‘Business Woman of the year Kiran Khawaja, CEO, Fajar Realty said, “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In first quarter of 2024 we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities,” Khawaja said.


Khawaja has won many awards and recognition in her 17 years journey. Fajar Realty has also secured honours such as the ‘DAMAC Top Performing Agency’, ‘Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023’ the ‘Emaar Token of Appreciation Award’, additionally, they were given the MENAA Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

