Dubai: Indian businesses top list of new companies in first quarter of 2024

Rating agency positively highlighted EDB's strong financial risk profile
Indian businesses topped the list of new non-Emirati companies that joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first quarter of this year, a recent analysis revealed.
A total of 4,351 Indian companies registered as members of the chamber during this period.
The findings highlight Dubai's strong ability to attract direct investments from India and underline the emirate's growing appeal among international businesses.
Pakistan ranked second on the list with 2,222 new companies joining in Q1 2024, while Egypt followed with 1,404 firms.
Some 736 new Syrian companies also joined the chamber, placing the country fourth on the list.
The UK ranked fifth with 698 companies, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 635.
Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 501 new member companies, and Sudan claimed the eighth spot with 379.
China was ninth, with 362 new companies registering as members of the chamber, and Jordan claimed the 10th spot, with 343.
In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber during Q1 2024, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 42.3 per cent of the total.
The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.9 per cent. This was followed by the construction sector in the third place with 9.2 percent, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.1 per cent. The social and personal services sector came in fifth place with 6.5 percent.
ALSO READ:
Rating agency positively highlighted EDB's strong financial risk profile
Indian born startup makes first international foray with operations starting in Dubai
UAE’s Burjeel Holdings and Colombia’s Keralty announce partnership
High quality of life and investment opportunities cited as primary drivers
Move follows its expansion in the US and UK
Indian finance firm debuts in Middle East market
The country ranks first globally in six indicators
Research indicates high levels of next-generation engagement