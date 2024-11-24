Dubai developer sells out Dh650 million within two months

HRE Development and One Broker Group have announced the successful sell-out of Skyhills Residences 2 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), representing a significant milestone with a project valuation exceeding Dh650 million.

Skyhills Residences 2 offered fully furnished modern apartments, ranging from studios to duplexes, featuring premium Bosch and Teka appliances, integrated smart home technology, and lifestyle-focused amenities such as indoor and outdoor gyms, a swimming pool, and lush green spaces. The project’s structural completion prior to its launch and the availability of flexible two-year post-handover payment plans contributed to the overwhelming buyer confidence and rapid sell-out.

“The success of Skyhills Residences 2 reflects our ability to anticipate market trends and deliver exceptional projects that resonate with buyers,” said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development. “This accomplishment sets a strong foundation as we move forward with our next major launch.”

Building on this momentum, HRE Development unveiled Skyhills Residences 3, also located in JVC. Hasan Hejazi, Vice Chairman of HRE Development, emphasised the company’s innovative consistent offering to enhance the UAE real estate landscape: “Skyhills Residences 3 will continue to reflect our commitment to offering communities the best of quality and design that are not just living spaces but lifestyle statements. We are dedicated to maintaining our high standards of architectural excellence by bringing quality projects to life, on time to meet the growing demands for homes in well-located communities.”

The mixed-use project which is now on sale will include 501 residential units—spanning studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom apartments—alongside 12 retail outlets. With prices averaging at AED 740,000 for a studio and handover expected in Q2 2027, the development targets both investors and end-users seeking premium urban living spaces in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. “Jumeirah Village Circle continues to attract significant attention for its strategic location, seamless connectivity, and vibrant lifestyle offerings,” said Umar Bin Farooq, CEO and Founder of One Broker Group. “The strong demand for Skyhills Residences 2 underscores the market’s appetite for well-designed, high-quality developments in this area. We are confident Skyhills Residences 3 will continue to build on this success.” For a firsthand look at the lifestyle promised by Skyhills Residences 3, prospective buyers can visit the dedicated Sales Center at Skyhills Residences, where fully furnished show apartments are now available. Interested parties are encouraged to register early to secure their place in this highly anticipated development.

Craig English, Managing Director of One Broker Group, added: “Our successful collaboration with HRE Development has redefined premium living spaces in JVC. We look forward to replicating this success with Skyhills Residences 3 as we expand our portfolio with another groundbreaking project.”