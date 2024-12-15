Dubai developer plans projects worth Dh1.2 billion next year

Lacasa, a multidisciplinary architectural and engineering firm renowned in the region for its decade-long design expertise, has announced its strategic entry into real estate development through the launch of its new division, Lacasa Living.

Lacasa Living’s boutique developments will focus on key markets in the UAE with upcoming projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah and Lusail in Qatar. Designed with the end user in mind, Lacasa Living will deliver a portfolio that ranges from architectural marvels of ultra-luxury, private villas from their Signature Collection to smart and modern bespoke residential apartments and holiday homes. Recently, Lacasa reestablished its capabilities with the handover of an Dh120 million worth private villa in Dubai Hills. In January 2025, the division will unveil its exclusive residential developments with its first project of bespoke apartments coming up on Al Marjan Island in RAK, targeting the thriving real estate market with functional, stylish apartments in prime locations targeting end users and investors alike.

“Our entry into real estate development is a natural evolution of our journey in the architectural and design industry. For years, we’ve collaborated with some of the region’s most prestigious developers, delivering iconic projects that bring a sense of purpose, creativity, and thoughtfulness that will continue to be at the heart of every project we build. Our extensive experience across multiple sectors has given us deep insights into what makes a development truly exceptional and a house a home. With Lacasa Living, our aim is to leverage this expertise to create signature properties that seamlessly blend intelligent design and well-thought out functionality that is not easily replicated. We are proud to evolve our legacy to bring trend-setting developments that stand out with our signature designs, in some of the most coveted areas of the UAE,” said Emad Jaber, Chairman, Lacasa Living. Looking ahead, Lacasa Living has outlined an ambitious growth trajectory, with six projects already designed and ready for development. The company projects Dh1.2 billion in project values for 2025, Dh2 billion for 2026, and Dh3 billion for 2027. Each project will emphasize ready-to-move-in properties that combine bespoke design and boutique living in a functionality, community-centric environment. Lacasa Living has partnered with One Broker Group, an award-winning, developer-focussed real estate agency to prioritise the sales interest of end users and investors for their upcoming launches of bespoke residential projects across the UAE.

“At Lacasa Living, we are channeling the same passion and precision that have defined our architectural achievements for years, into our real estate developments with a focus on creativity, craft, community and functionality. We approach every project with a holistic mindset, hand-picking strategic locations, rethinking traditional solutions and creating spaces that meet the unique demands of today. Therefore each design element is intentional and each aspect of the space serves a purpose that inspires connection, belonging, and beauty. We are here to carve a niche for ourselves where we curate homes that are as complete as the life lived within them.,” added Eng. Ahmad Jaber, CEO, Lacasa Living.