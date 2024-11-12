Dubai developer launches Dh500 million project in Business Bay

Al Seeb Developers, a part of the Al Safeer Group, has announced the latest launch of Royal Regency Suites, an residential development valued at Dh500 million in Dubai’s Business Bay area.

Positioned as a prime investment prospect, Royal Regency Suites offers prices between Dh1.18 million and Dh4.4 million, with an investor-friendly 60/40 payment plan. With an launch price of Dh1,800 per square feet, the development is poised to deliver substantial returns on investment (ROI), attracting high-value investors who are seeking robust growth potential in Dubai’s competitive market.

“Royal Regency Suites is an embodiment of our vision to redefine the standards of luxury living in Dubai. This project aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value, design, and sustainability to home buyers. We are confident that Royal Regency Suites will set a new benchmark in the vibrant Dubai real estate market offering an equally attractive product to investors as well as end users,” said J P Kalwani, Founder Chairman & CEO, Al Seeb Developers.

Al Seeb Developers has collaborated with industry-leading partners to ensure seamless project execution, delivering exceptional quality across construction, design, and management. Royal Regency Suites will be one of the most sought after properties in the prime location of Business, due to a number of reasons including its easy access into the neighbourhood, one of the most attractive pricing options as well as and superior amenities. Key features include a spacious lobby lounge area offering panoramic views, complemented by a café on the ground floor and a fine dining restaurant on the first floor. Health and wellness facilities such as a state-of-the-art gym with an acoustic system, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, and gender-specific steam rooms and saunas. In addition, it includes sustainable and convenient features like dedicated EV charging stations, a service lift, and advanced access and intercom systems. It also has landscaped recreational areas and premium interiors with smart home automation options in select units, bifold doors in 3BHK apartments, and jacuzzis in balcony layouts.

Set for completion on March 31, 2027, Royal Regency Suites expands Al Seeb Developers’ footprint within Dubai, aligning with the UAE’s progressive real estate vision.