Dubai: Danube Properties’ Oceanz project’s first tower sold out at launch

Danube Properties’ latest Dh2.5 billion project Oceanz has sold out one of the two towers at launch as demand for Dubai property continues to remain strong from residents and foreign investors.
The tower houses more than 500 units.
“Real estate business is based on trust that is linked to the credibility of property developers. The sell-out of the Oceanz units at the launch event demonstrates growing public trust and investor confidence in Danube Properties, backed with our strong project implementation and delivery credentials that help buyers and investors to generate extra savings from our homes,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.
“This is due to our customer-focused development and delivery policy. We launch, sell out, develop, and hand over projects on time and quality. Half of all the projects undertaken so far have been handed over, while customers are still paying their monthly instalments while saving on the rent,” he added.
“Property buyers and investors could count on higher rental returns and benefit from price appreciation due to the ideal location of Oceanz – DMC,” said Danube chairman.
When completed in the first quarter of 2027, Oceanz will rise 51 floors above the ground including a six-level podium filled with car parking and community facilities with 44 floors of residential properties, and deliver 1,250 residential units including studio apartments, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments and a few retail stores.
Danube Properties said it would deliver three projects this year including Wavez (delivered), Jewelz, and Olivz. Most of the projects launched in 2022 and 2023 are ahead of the construction and delivery schedule. The company has recently sold out the Elitz 3 project launched in August 2023, it said.
