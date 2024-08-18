Dubai Chambers, China Construction Bank sign MoU

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:39 PM

Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Construction Bank (CCB) – DIFC Branch to promote investment cooperation and strengthen joint efforts to support Chinese companies wishing to expand in the Dubai market.

The MoU is aimed at promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both parties to enhance the support available to businesses and investors. The agreement will contribute to expanding bilateral cooperation, opening new horizons for growth in diverse sectors, and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading global business destination.