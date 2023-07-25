Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy forges strong ties with Chinese firms

As part of the roadshow, the chamber hosted two Expand North Star pitch competitions in Shanghai and Shenzhen

By WAM Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 3:51 PM

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has concluded a week-long roadshow in five cities across China. The visit brought together more than 200 digital companies at events in Shanghai and Shenzhen and featured over 55 business meetings to attract multinational companies (MNCs) to expand into Dubai.

Participants in the meetings included MNCs with a combined market capitalisation of more than $10 billion. The roadshow was aimed at further strengthening cooperation between Dubai and China's dynamic business communities and encouraging participants to attend the upcoming Expand North Star event in the emirate.

Led by Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice-President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the delegation arranged more than 55 meetings in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hainan, Jinan, and Beijing to introduce Chinese companies to Dubai's digital ecosystem and facilitate their expansion into the emirate. The group also met with representatives from Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Innovation Centre, the city's largest technology park home to over 16,000 tech companies.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "Our delegation participated in productive meetings with government officials, incubators and accelerators, and investors to strengthen cooperation with Dubai, as well as startups seeking to leverage the emirate as a gateway for their global ambitions."

Lootah added, "China remains a priority market for us, and the chamber will continue to play an instrumental role in attracting leading digital companies and talent to Dubai and ensuring they can thrive in the emirate."

As part of the roadshow, the chamber hosted two Expand North Star pitch competitions in Shanghai and Shenzhen. The events attracted the participation of more than 200 innovative tech startups, with two winners selected to receive a full sponsorship package to attend the prestigious event.

Taking place in Dubai from 15th-18th October, Expand North Star is the world's largest gathering for tech startups. The event will showcase exciting growth opportunities within the digital sector in Dubai and serve as a strategic catalyst to shape the future of the digital economy, both in the emirate and across the globe.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy plays a pivotal role in consolidating the emirate's digital leadership by attracting international companies and specialised talent to Dubai and ensuring their contribution to its prosperity.