Romain Gerardin-Fresse, renowned strategist and high-level business advisor, was crowned at the prestigious World CEO Awards.

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah al Mualla, His Highness Mohammed bin Sorour Al-Sharqi and His Excellency Mohamed Abulla Mohamed Al Marzooqi presented the awards to the winners.

1,200 business leaders worldwide were nominated, and 300 were shortlisted after a lengthy evaluation process. Only a handful were rewarded on Saturday evening.

Prestigious public figures were also honoured, including Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, in the Highly Successful CEO Regional Level category, and Noura Abdallah Alketbi of the Dubai Police in the Best Young Woman CEO category.

The head of Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City won in the Country Level category. The owner of Provident Property Management Group was also awarded.

Romain Gerardin-Fresse is a key figure in corporate strategy and international relations. The “Highly Successful CEO” category highlights leaders whose achievements exceed traditional expectations through exceptional strategic vision, measurable results, and global impact.

The World CEO Awards jury of influential business leaders praised Romain Gerardin-Fresse’s ability to turn complex challenges into opportunities while promoting responsible governance and sustainable innovation. Under his leadership, his projects have experienced impressive growth, further cementing his reputation as a visionary. This award celebrates an exemplary career marked by success, where tangible results have made Romain Gerardin-Fresse a definitive reference in his field. Whether through high-level negotiations or advising ambitious companies on their global expansion, he epitomizes the modern leader. At the ceremony held in Dubai, Romain Gerardin-Fresse dedicated this victory to those who share his vision. In his speech, he stated: “This award symbolizes the recognition of collective work. The ‘Highly Successful CEO’ category represents a personal achievement and a motivation to continue innovating and inspiring ethical leadership.”

With this title, Romain Gerardin-Fresse positions himself among the most influential leaders of his generation. He inspires current and future leaders to strive for excellence and actively contribute to a transforming global business landscape.