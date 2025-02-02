Dubai Bling star launches new venture

Safa Siddiqui and Dyuti Parruck

Dubai’s bustling real estate and media scene have recently seen a significant, even dramatic, upsurge in movement, thanks to Dubai Bling, now a top show on Netflix.

Safa Siddiqui, the main star of Dubai Bling, has expressed her passion to bringing more people to the UAE, result in latest business venture: Decisive Living.

Her celebrity status has managed to draw high-networth individuals from all corners of the globe to come to Dubai eager to be part of its enormous development.

Incredibly, Dubai Bling has been a major contributing factor in the in luxury real estate inquiries by 5%, with transactions generating between $35 million and $60 million.

Aware of her influence and impact, Decisive Living appointed Safa Siddiqui as CEO to bring her passion ‘live the Dubai dream’ to reality. She is converting viewers into buyers, investor and tourist to the city she calls home. Her company aims at bringing more people through golden visas, company set up and real estate. Notably, Dubai’s media sector also received a massive boost with Dubai Bling, with brand placements generating between $25 million and $35 million in revenue. The demand for media production has climbed by $18 million. Safa’s features across social media and press have not only brought new visitors to Dubai but have also opened doors for profitable, income-producing, and money-making partnerships. Through Decisive Living, a venture she has formed with Dyuti Parruck of Decisive Zone, she has built industry-defining ties with brands and investors who see Dubai as the ultimate place to be. 50% more visas, company set up and real estate transactions are happening through the decisive group than last year.

Dubai’s economy continues to push the limits of business and investment opportunities, and Siddiqui’s influence remains at the very heart of this momentum. At the end of the day, real estate is accelerating unstoppably, and media continues reigning supreme, and most importantly, foreign visitors are at an all-time high.