Dubai Airshow 2023: Ansett launches Dubai training centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub during

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:07 AM

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, has welcomed Ansett Aviation Training (AAT), the global operator of pilot simulator training centres from Australia, which set up its ATR 72-600 full flight simulator at Dynamic Advanced Training at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South, to enhance the regional pilot training infrastructure. The launch event took place during the Dubai Airshow 2023 and was attended by top officials from MBRAH, AAT, and industry stakeholders.

The ATR72-600 full flight simulator has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which is a significant milestone for AAT and the region as the simulator is the first EASA certified ATR72-600 full flight simulator in the Middle East.

The strategic location of this new pilot training centre, located a few minutes’ drive from Al Maktoum International Airport, provides airlines with training infrastructure that is easily accessible from all parts of the globe. As the full flight simulator is EASA certified, Ansett Aviation Training will be able to offer EASA training for airlines. In addition, Ansett Aviation Training Dubai can provide training under future approvals from regional NAAs.

“Ansett Aviation Training is renowned for its exceptional delivery of world-class training outcomes to our valued Airline customers. We are thrilled to extend this exemplary quality of training to our regional airline customers here in Dubai. With our state-of-the-art, EASA Certified ATR72-600 full flight simulator, fresh from a 3.1 upgrade, we are fully equipped to provide you with a truly remarkable training experience,” said Mark Delany, Group CEO of Ansett Aviation Training.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are pleased with the launch of Ansett Aviation Training’s new centre, as it complements the ecosystem of advanced services provided by our partners. We extend our full support for the team to provide their unique training services and thrive as part of MBRAH so we can all contribute to cementing Dubai’s position on the global aviation map.”

Khaled Hares, Centre Manager at Ansett Aviation Training Dubai, said: “Our team is thrilled and fully prepared to greet our inaugural group of pilots for their training. We are eager to provide our esteemed customers in Dubai with top-quality training.”

Ansett Aviation Training Dubai’s centre is fully operational, supporting several operators and is in active discussion with regional airlines on how to best support their training requirements in 2023 and 2024.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.