Du net profit rises 57.7% in Q3

Sustained demand for postpaid mobile and fixed services resulted in service revenues growth of 5.5%

EITC's mobile customer base grew 9.4 per cent year-over-year to 8.1 million subscribers.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 7:56 PM

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) on Monday announced that its net profit surged 57.7 per cent to Dh504 million for the third quarter of 2023, its highest quarterly level over the last three years.

The sustained demand for postpaid mobile and fixed services resulted in service revenues growth of 5.5 per cent, pushing the total quarterly revenues to Dh3.3 billion. Ebitda rose by 13.8 per cent to Dh1.48 billion and operating cash flow increased by 65.1 per cent to Dh956 million.

The mobile customer base grew 9.4 per cent year-over-year to 8.1 million subscribers. The rising demand from the enterprise sector for mobile services coupled with steady growth in the consumer segment delivered a ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid net-additions (32,200) with total postpaid subscribers reaching 1.6 million. Prepaid customer base grew 9.2 per cent year-over-year closing at 6.5 million customers.

The company’s fixed customer base continues its double-digit growth reaching 573,000 broadband customers.

Revenues grew 3.7 per cent to Dh3.291 billion. Mobile service revenues continue to grow at a steady pace, recording a 5.7 per cent growth to Dh1.525 billion. Fixed services revenues were at Dh939 million, registering another quarter of consistent growth at 5.3 per cent. In aggregate, service revenues increased 5.5 per cent to Dh2.464 million. Other revenues recorded a slight decline of 1.5 per cent to Dh827 million due to lower hubbing and handset revenues partially offset by the growth in roaming and ICT service revenues.

Ebitda was at Dh1.483 million, representing an increase of 13.8 per cent year-over-year. The important growth in Ebitda was primarily driven by higher service revenues and an improved gross margin resulting in particular from a better revenue mix and the favourable impact of optimising the compamy’s content strategy. Ebitda improvement was also the result of the company’s cost optimisation and operational efficiency, which led to a 2.8 per cent reduction in Opex.

Capex spend was at Dh527 million (capital intensity of 16.0 per cent). “We continue to direct the majority of our spend towards 5G deployment to enhance indoor coverage, our ongoing IT transformation and the expansion of our fibre network,” EITC said in a statement.

Operating free cash flow (Ebitda – Capex) was up 65.1 per cent at Dh956 million following Ebitda growth and the normalisation of Capex.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of EITC

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO said: “We were able, once again, to deliver an excellent quarter recording growth on all our financial and operational KPIs and to report the highest quarterly net income over the last 3 years. This outstanding financial and operational performance reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy, our commercial dynamism and the continuous innovation that we have been bringing to the market. During this quarter, we have been very active pushing further the deployment of our 5G network which reached 98.5 per cent coverage and is now transporting significant part of our traffic. We continued innovating through the products and services we offer, which now includes the Business Starter offering and Esaad promotions. We also continued expanding our partnerships with the government and private sectors, such as MoHRE and GoDaddy. By end of the quarter, we added 85,700 mobile customers, 32,200 postpaid and 53,500 prepaid, and 13,800 fixed customers.

“The growth of our quarterly service revenues at 5.5 per cent, coupled with a rigorous management of our cost base allowed us to register a double-digit growth on all our major profitability KPIs: 13.8 per cent on Ebitda, 65.1 per cent of Operating cash flow and 57.7 per cent on Net Profit. We continue to invest in our IT infrastructure and 5G rollout to enhance our customer experience and to create and unlock shareholder value while conducting our transformation journey towards a leading digital telco.”