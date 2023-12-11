Du and Huawei collaborate to drive sustainability and green digital development in the UAE

Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, shaking hands after signing the MoU on Sustainability and Green Development Programme. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 5:22 PM

In line with COP28, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sustainability and Green Development Programme with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

This joint programme will focus on leveraging advanced and Green ICT technologies to support du’s Net Zero 2030 targets and contribute to environmental conservation and enhance digital access, marking a significant step towards advancing the UAE's sustainability goals.

The programme will unfold in three domains, acting as a solid foundation for supporting the key pillars of United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Firstly, du and Huawei will collaborate to design, develop and implement green ICT solutions that improve energy-efficiency and reduce network carbon intensity. It will support du’s Net Zero targets 2030, aligning with UN Sustainability Goal 9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Goal 12 Responsible Consumption and Production.

The second aspect focuses on leveraging scientific and technological innovation to protect and observe wildlife biodiversity, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 14, Life Underwater, and Goal 15, Life on Land, contributing significantly to the conservation of the UAE's natural environment.

Furthermore, this the collaboration also aims to enhance digital educational platforms through advanced technology and innovative tools, aligned with the UN’s SDG 4, Quality Education. The partnership seeks to elevate the educational landscape, to provide inclusive, equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, stated: "At du, we are enthusiastic to join forces with Huawei in the UAE's Sustainability and Green Development Programme. This collaboration amplifies our unwavering dedication to social responsibility and sustainability. Apart from continuously leveraging the energy-efficient and low-carbon green ICT solutions, we aspire to drive tangible change in nature conservation and digital accessibility, in harmony with the UAE's ambitious sustainability vision. Together, we strive to empower communities and pave the way for a truly sustainable future."

Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, commented: "We are excited to cooperate on the Sustainability and Green Development Program with du in the Year of Sustainability, demonstrating Huawei's commitment to driving positive social and environmental impact in the country. This partnership is built on our long-standing cooperation with du in providing advanced green ICT solutions to increase energy-efficiency in the network. Through the power of technology, we aim to further contribute to the UAE's sustainability targets, focusing on nature conservation and digital access. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to creating a more inclusive and sustainable digital world."

This collaboration with du also marks the ambition of Huawei to extend its TECH4ALL programme, a long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan, to the UAE. Aligned with the UN SDGs and Huawei's vision and mission, TECH4ALL aims to tackle the major global challenges — inclusion and sustainability — to achieve the UN SDGs and focuses on four key domains where it can make the most difference: education, environmental protection, health care, and rural development.

Huawei has developed various programs with partners to support remote communities and vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities, children and unemployed youth, women, and the elderly. In a joint effort under the Sustainability and Green Development Programme, both du and Huawei will continuously help unleash the full potential of advanced technologies for a more sustainable and greener future in the UAE.