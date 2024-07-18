Democratising art ownership through blockchain

The country has to make huge investments in aquaculture if it wants to meet the food security target by 2051
After a two-year media hiatus, Raza Beig, a renowned titan in the retail industry, is back in the limelight. This time, he is seeking to merge his retail acumen with the transformative power of blockchain technology in the art world through his latest venture, Artfi.
"I've been off media for the past two years as my new interest in the world of underlying technology and Art has made me busy building the vision Artfi along with founder Asif Kamal and co-founder Aly Raza Beig. It's an incredible fusion of traditional art and modern technology that democratizes art ownership," says Beig, who is himself a distinguished collector with three decades of art collecting experience.
By leveraging blockchain technology, Artfi seeks to make high-value art accessible to a global audience. With the Token Generation Event (TGE), which took place on June 17, 2024, Artfi launched with the aim to disrupt the traditional art investment landscape.
Over the past two years, Artfi has formed partnerships with several renowned artists and celebrities, including Sacha Jafri and India's filmstar Salman Khan. These collaborations aim to fractionalise their art, thereby making it accessible to the masses.
"This lucrative industry was inaccessible for centuries, and for the first time in art history, people can easily access the art and art business," Beig adds. His son, Aly Raza Beig, co-founder of Artfi, played a pivotal role in merging Raza's passion for art with cutting-edge technology, thereby pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the art world.
"I believe in the potential of Artfi to transform the way people engage with art. By making art ownership accessible to more people, we're not just selling art; we're creating a new experience," says Beig. "Art has always been a personal passion for me, and to see it evolve in this way is truly exciting."
Raza Beig's journey also highlights Dubai's role as a hub for innovation. "Dubai has always been at the forefront of blending tradition with innovation. Artfi embodies this spirit, and I am proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative," Beig remarks.
As Artfi prepares its initial run, Raza Beig looks forward to seeing the platform's impact on the art market. "We're on the cusp of something extraordinary. I invite everyone to join us on this revolutionary journey and witness the transformation of the art world," he concludes.
The country has to make huge investments in aquaculture if it wants to meet the food security target by 2051
