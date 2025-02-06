Demand for AI-enabled app security rising in the region

Subho Halder - Appknox CEO

As mobile app adoption surges across the GCC region, so does the need for robust application security solutions. The region’s rapid digital transformation, combined with an increasingly mobile-first approach in industries such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, has amplified risks stemming from malware, phishing, and brand impersonation.

With GCC economies embracing ambitious digital strategies like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the demand for advanced mobile security solutions is at an all-time high.

In this regard, Appknox, a global leader in mobile application security, has launched new AI-driven features designed to address the growing challenges of Generative AI and enhance mobile ecosystem protection.

These advanced capabilities provide businesses with real-time visibility, automated threat detection, and proactive defense mechanisms, empowering modern CISOs and security teams to safeguard their organizations effectively. Appknox is addressing the limitations of traditional tools in combating sophisticated cyberattacks on mobile ecosystems with its AI-powered features, offering real-time threat detection, predictive analytics, and privacy vulnerability management tailored to the unique challenges faced by organizations in the GCC.The new features include AI-powered app discovery and inventory management for comprehensive real-time visibility, brand protection against unauthorized or malicious apps, AI-driven privacy vulnerability detection to meet compliance with global standards like GDPR and CCPA, and early identification of security flaws during the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). “At Appknox, our mission is to stay ahead of emerging challenges and deliver innovative solutions that redefine mobile application security,” said Subho Halder, CEO of Appknox. “Our new AI-powered features equip CISOs and security teams with proactive tools to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and build trust in the rapidly evolving digital landscape of the Gen AI era.

In 2024, Appknox achieved remarkable milestones, including being recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer for Application Security Testing. The company scanned over 21,000 apps, detected more than 285,000 vulnerabilities, and maintained an exceptional 4.94/5 CSAT score. Additionally, Appknox experienced a 48% growth in enterprise customers, demonstrating its continued commitment to innovation and delivering measurable impact for its clients.