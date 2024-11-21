Defence starts with the self

People gather to watch as Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) perform during the 92nd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day parade at the Tambaram Air Force station in Chennai last month. — AFP

Look within. Many scriptures and philosophies state that the path to fulfilment starts with the self. This is exactly what India has done when it comes to building defence capabilities not just for itself, but the world at large. It is not a coincidence, but a concerted effort by the nation that has resulted in these gains.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which translates as Self-reliant India Mission, is the Indian government’s rallying call that encourages public-private partnerships to further the goals of the nation, especially in manufacturing. And the gains from this approach are showing striking results in the defence sector.

Targeting consistent growth

In FY23, Indian defence production reached over $12 billion, showcasing a sturdy year-on-year growth rate of more than 12 per cent. As of early March 2024, the numbers for FY24 stand at $9 billion, promising exceptional growth for the current year too, fitting for the fourth-largest defence spender worldwide.

In July 2024, India announced that 346 additional military hardware, which include ‘strategically-important’ systems and weapons, will only be procured by state-run domestic manufacturers. This in addition to the over 12,300 items that have already been indigenised in past three years.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outlining his vision for the sector in the next five years has highlighted that the government will drive strong growth when it comes export of military hardware from $2.498 billion at present to $5.925 billion by 2028-29. The goal of more than doubling the number reflects the well-placed confidence that India is exuding in almost every field. In terms of defence exports, the number will be boosted by the allocation of $ 74.5 billion towards the sector for 2024-25 in the current budget.

Taking on the challenges

The objective to strengthen domestic capabilities is not without its hurdles because this involves extensive design and development capabilities be it for equipment, products, systems or even upgrades. Moreover, it needs a concerted effort by both public and private sector organisations. This is why, beyond fiscal measures, the government is actively courting manufacturers in the defence industries with the goal of addressing their challenges and thus increasing indigenous production. Over the past years, there has been a significant increase of nearly 200 per cent in the issuing of licenses in this sector. These measures not just act as a catalyst for growth in the defence industrial manufacturing sector, but also generate employment, which is a cornerstone of growth for every nation. The ‘Make in India’ initiative is also making its mark when it comes to playing a significant role in achieving the nation’s defence goals. Case in point the Make-I category which involves public funding of 90 per cent of the project cost, giving manufacturers the power to build fast. Whereas Make-II which is industry funded focuses on prototype development, thus substituting imports and enabling innovative solutions. Essential for any nation Inadequate home-built defence capabilities often weaken a nation, which in turn leads to economic and social strife. No wonder then that India, with its vast geography and some of the toughest terrains that require round-the-clock guarding, continues to steadfastly grow its defence capabilities at home. Thus, proving that the power to the make a change starts when one looks within.

The author is a writer at Milabalyawmi