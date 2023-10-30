Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

Forex traders say this comes sustained foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weigh on investor sentiments

By PTI Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 9:13 AM

The Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as sustained foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.25 against the dollar (23.12 against UAE dirham) and then touched an early high of 83.24, and a low of 83.26 against the greenback.

