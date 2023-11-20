UAE

Indian rupee trades in narrow range against UAE dirham

Forex traders say sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments

By PTI

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 9:20 AM

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.25 against the dollar (23.12 against UAE dirham) and then touched a high of 83.23, and a low of 83.27 against the greenback.

[For real-time forex rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

