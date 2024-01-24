Indian rupee stays flat against UAE dirham in early trade

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 9:09 AM

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and appreciated 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar (23.09 against UAE dirham) in the morning session on Wednesday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading with a slight negative bias amid selling pressure from foreign investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.15 against the dollar, then rose to 83.14, registering a rise of 1 paisa over its previous close.

