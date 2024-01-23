UAE

Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham amid dollar demand from importers

Forex traders say the currency is trading in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by foreign fund outflows

By PTI

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 8:42 AM

The Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 83.13 against the US dollar (23.09 against UAE dirham) in the morning session, amid elevated crude oil prices and dollar demand from importers.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.11 against the dollar, then fell to 83.13, registering a fall of 6 paise from its previous close.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]

