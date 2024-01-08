UAE

Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham on back of positive domestic equity markets

However, forex traders say a strong US dollar and volatile crude oil prices weigh on the domestic currency

By PTI

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 9:33 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to 83.06 against the US dollar (23.07 against the UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday on the back of positive domestic equity markets and inflow of foreign fund.

However, forex traders said a strong American currency and volatile crude oil prices weighed on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.09, touched the level of 83.04 before trading at 83.06 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a rise of 9 paise from its previous close.

