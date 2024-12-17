Indian rupee hits record low against UAE dirham due to trade deficit woes

The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened to support the rupee after the currency slipped to an all-time low on Tuesday amid worries over a sizeable widening of the Asian nation's trade deficit.

The rupee, having dropped to a record low of 23.1389 against the UAE dirham (84.92 against the US dollar), was last at 23.1369 to the dirham (84.9125). The RBI was likely on offer on the dollar/rupee pair via state-run banks at 84.92-84.93 levels, per traders.

"It's what they (RBI) do. They come in at a level and then hold it through the rest of the session," a currency trader at a bank said.

"Highly unlikely we will move higher (on the dollar/rupee) from here, for today at least."

Just before forex markets shut on Monday, data released by India's commerce ministry showed that the country's trade deficit widened to record levels, driven by higher gold imports and weak exports.

India's merchandise exports in November fell 4.9 per cent year-on-year to $32.11 billion, while imports surged by more than 27 per cent to $69.95 billion.

The RBI's strategy of not wanting to allow the rupee to weaken, via regular intervention, was critically examined in the wake of the data.