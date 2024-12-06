Indian rupee gains slightly against UAE dirham on Friday

The Indian rupee strengthened on Friday, tracking a rise in most regional peers that were boosted by a softer US dollar, while traders await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision.

The rupee was up about 0.1 per cent at 23.0667 as of 8am UAE time compared with its close of 23.08787 on Thursday. The RBI has now delivered its policy decision at 8.30am UAE time.

Analysts expected the central back to deliver some degree of policy easing via a reduction in banks' cash reserve ratios (CRR) after India's economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low in the July-September quarter, even as still-high inflation may make it reluctant to cut interest rates just yet.

Traders reckon that a surprise rate cut from the RBI or more dovish-than-expected policy commentary could hurt the rupee and push it to a fresh record low after the currency hit a lifetime low of 84.7575 earlier this week.

The central bank's policy decision will be also be key for dollar-rupee forward premiums, traders said.

The one-year dollar-rupee implied yield has declined 25 basis points so far in December, pegged by expectations of policy easing and the central bank's recently conducted dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps.