Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham in early trade

Persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on the currency, forex traders say

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By PTI

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 8:52 AM

The Indian rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar (23.13 against the UAE dirham) in the morning session on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and muted trend in domestic equities.

Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.26 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.27 in initial deals, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

