E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee declines as early election trends spur dollar buying

Early trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance is leading, but the tally could fall short of what exit polls predicted

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 9:59 AM

Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 10:03 AM

The Indian rupee declined on Tuesday, as early trends in election results spurred broad-based dollar demand amid a lack of clarity about the performance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance.

The rupee was at 22.713 against the UAE dirham as of 8.25am local time, down from 22.654 in the previous session. The rupee touched an intra-day low of 22.735 in early trading.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Early trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance is leading, but the tally could fall short of what exit polls predicted, a foreign exchange salesperson at a private bank said.


Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, fell nearly 3 per cent amid nervousness about the election outcome while bond yields climbed.

It is "evident that markets are not too happy in the context of what the exit polls had indicated. You can see it across equities, bonds and FX markets," Kunal Kurani, associate vice president at Mecklai Financial, said.

The rupee's struggles were in contrast to moves in Asian peers, which advanced after weaker-than-expected US manufacturing data spurred a drop in Treasury yields.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business