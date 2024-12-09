UAE Bitcoin investors may benefit under Trump as crypto value could hit $13 million

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Bitcoin investors in the UAE are set to benefit significantly as the cryptocurrency market looks poised for growth, particularly with the anticipated influence of the upcoming Trump administration in the US. Speaking at the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi, experts predicted that Bitcoin’s value will continue to rise, with some even comparing it to “digital gold".

Khurram Shroff, an early adopter of cryptocurrency and tech billionaire, shared his optimistic outlook. “According to American entrepreneur Michael Saylor the value of Bitcoin will go up to $13 million,” said Shroff. “Right now it is only $100,000. So (if someone) buys $500 or $1,000 worth of Bitcoin, he/she could basically become very wealthy in a period of time.”

He was speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Bitcoin Mena conference that began in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The event brings together global experts and participants to explore the opportunities, challenges, and innovations within the Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly in the Mena region.

Shroff highlighted that the Trump administration is expected to embrace cryptocurrency, potentially driving its value even higher. “The US government has already drafted a bill to purchase up to 1 million Bitcoin,” he said, adding that the figure could even rise to 6 million. “If the US buys 30-40 per cent of the world’s Bitcoin, the price could surge dramatically.”

Brandon Green, chief of staff at BTC Media, echoed Shroff’s optimism, calling the US government’s stance on Bitcoin a "historic" move. He said, "This opens doors for every country to have a Bitcoin policy that aligns with the US. The US has essentially charted the course for what it means to be a pro-Bitcoin country.”

He also expressed confidence that the UAE, which he described as a "leader in Bitcoin regulation," would follow the US example, further solidifying its position as a key player in the cryptocurrency space.

Abdulla Aldhaheri, from the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi, spoke about the growing potential for Bitcoin beyond simple transactions. "Instead of just holding Bitcoin we are going to start seeing products," he said. "People are using it already as payments. They are already using as a mean of collateral. There will also be lending, borrowing and staking among other activities." Shroff also pointed out the "interesting" intersection of Bitcoin and artificial intelligence (AI), which he believes will transform the landscape even further. "AI is moving towards the concept of AI agents, which are capable of negotiating contracts with one another," he explained. And now, for the first time ever, two AI agents talked to each other and they negotiated a contract and then they made payment in Bitcoin. This is historic and means that humans will have even less work to do."