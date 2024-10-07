GCC’s first bitcoin-linked structured investment launched

NBB and ARP Digital officials at the launch.

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the launch of the GCC’s first bitcoin-linked structured investment, developed in partnership with ARP Digital.

The cutting-edge investment product is designed exclusively for accredited investors to provide them the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s (BTC) long-term growth while ensuring capital preservation. Through this structured product, accredited investors can benefit from Bitcoin’s upward performance, capped at a predefined threshold, while enjoying 100 per cent capital protection on the downside. This offers a powerful hedge against the volatility traditionally associated with digital currencies.

Hisham AlKurdi, group chief executive – markets & client solutions at NBB said, “We are proud to introduce this bespoke structured investment, which blends the appeal of digital asset exposure with the security of capital protection. This product underscores our focus on offering our wealth management clients innovative and secure avenues to diversify their portfolios in an evolving investment landscape. It is a testament to NBB’s continued leadership in financial innovation within the region.” The launch of the bitcoin-linked structured investment is aligned with the Bank’s strategy to enhance its product suite, particularly for wealth management clients, by providing tailored solutions that balance growth potential with risk mitigation. The product meets the demand for risk-averse investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin, while fully insulating their principal investment from market fluctuations.

Abdulla Kanoo, co-founder and co-chief executive officer at ARP Digital added, “Our collaboration with NBB is poised to be a game-changer in the regional market. By leveraging our expertise in digital assets and NBB’s extensive reach in the financial sector, we have created a product that introduces Bitcoin exposure within a highly secure framework. This structured investment opens new doors for investors seeking a calculated approach to digital assets.”

Dalal Buhejji, executive director of business development for financial services at Bahrain Economic Development Board stated: “The launch of this Bitcoin-linked Structured Investment is a prime example of the true potential of Bahrain’s robust financial services ecosystem, which provides an attractive and streamlined environment that gives rise to innovative solutions, which is key to maintaining Bahrain’s position as a leading regional fintech hub and trusted investment destination for local and global investors alike. This initiative embodies a seamless fusion of traditional financial practices and inventive blockchain-based solutions, and we are proud to witness local institutions like NBB driving cutting edge advancements and diversification to the sector.”