UV-C technology aids in surgical safety

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 5:33 PM

MADA UV Company, a leader in in designing and manufacturing modern disinfection devices utilizing Ultraviolet sterilisation technology, showcased its latest innovation maximizing the outcome of UVC rays, designed to significantly impact the mortality & morbidity rate associated with surgical operations.

British laboratory tests confirm that the new device has successfully eradicated 100% of germs suspended in the air and on surfaces.

This design technology extends its sterilizing ability to operation room air and even ceilings, and is accordingly named “3D sterilization”. This innovation is anticipated to revolutionize current practices and set a new standard in the realm of healthcare facilities’ safety.

The device’s usage of mixed high-intensity Ultraviolet type-C rays has proven essential in swiftly neutralizing viruses and bacteria, including the COVID-19 virus which can be killed in a record time of few seconds. In fact, this technology can even eradicate notoriously antibiotic-resistant germs, such as Clostridium.

This device surpasses the limitations of conventional disinfection devices. Its ability to effectively reach and disinfect even the most challenging spots within operation rooms underscores its efficiency and speed.

MADA UV Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahmad Alshalabi said that all hospital visitors carry some pathogens that will accumulate in the surgical environment over time. He stressed that incorporating UV-C disinfection technology into the mandatory protocol for surgical room disinfection is critical to ensuring the safety of patients by preventing the spread of bacteria and viruses, particularly in the current landscape of evolving pathogens with increasing resistance to conventional medicine.

Driven by the imperative to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Alshalabi reveals that this technology would have drastically diminished the morbidity and mortality rates caused by any cross-infection in healthcare facilities, and since COVID-19 is one of the easiest viruses to be killed by UV-C light, he further emphasizes the necessity of incorporating this technology in disinfection protocol before and after every patient. Dr. Alshalabi states: “COVID-19 has urged us to design and manufacture devices that are capable of combating this virus effectively, in the hopes that we can save as many lives as possible. We are dedicated to continuously innovating solutions that will improve our healthcare environments, and ensure the safety of our patients.”

Further attesting to the device’s efficacy, Dr. Alshalabi highlights its impeccable performance in multiple laboratories. The device achieved a staggering 100% effectiveness in the distinguished Stanger lab, and, a remarkable 99.9999% effectiveness in eliminating all microbes in Dubai Government Central Labs.