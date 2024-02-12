Trusity’s TruPreneurs event celebrates young entrepreneurs

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 2:08 PM

Trusity, an accredited educational platform, recently celebrated the journey of its graduating cohort from the truPreneurs program. The young entrepreneurs showcased their innovative projects at the Final Investor Pitch Competition, highlighting their dedication to innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable global development.

Shivansh Soni, a talented Grade 9 student from JSS Private School, Dubai, emerged as the winner with his innovative project aligned with UN SDG goals 11, 13 and 15, “Scoop the Poop.” This sustainable and recyclable product ingeniously converts dog waste into compost, earning Shivansh the coveted Startup Package valued at Dh10,000. Prajit Sarkar (Grade 10, Gems Modern Academy) secured the 1st runner-up position with his project aligned with UN SDG goals 6 and 11,, “AQUA MERGI,” designed to reduce water wastage. Rishit Yadav (Grade 9, Delhi Private School, Sharjah) stood as the 2nd runner-up with a versatile robot F.R.E.E (Fire Rescue and Exploration) designed for disaster reconnaissance, adaptable to earthquakes, nuclear incidents, and other disasters, a project aligned with UN SDG goal 11.

The young entrepreneurs presented their projects before a distinguished panel of judges, including Gary Smith, Head of Incubation at Amity University; Aisha Alazab, Executive at the Department of Economy and Tourism - Dubai SME; Dr. Shereen Nassar, Global Director of Logistics Studies at Heriot-Watt University; and Manoj Poduval, Head of Operations at Zurich International Life (Middle East).

“Trusity is greatly influencing the students’ paths by empowering them and guiding them transforming their ideas to a business pitch deck. TruPreneurs is an effective event for fostering entrepreneurial skills, which is the ultimate goal we seek to achieve with these young minds”said Aisha Alazab, Executive, Dubai SME.

The event received sponsorship from Zurich Middle East Life, supporting the winners’ startup funding package. Dinesh Tanikella, Head of Zurich Advisory Network, enriched the occasion with an insightful talk on financial literacy.

“The experience was truly exceptional, and I am grateful for the hard work and dedication Trusity team put into organising such a successful event. During the competition, I was thoroughly impressed by the high caliber of student participants and the quality of their presentations and ideas. The organization and structure of the event were flawless, ensuring that each participant had an equal opportunity to showcase their talents and ideas. The impact of this competition on the participants’ personal and professional growth cannot be overstated, and I am honored to have been a part of it. I truly appreciate the work you are doing to the future of these children and to the Entrepreneurship Economy of UAE.”

The truPreneurs program by Trusity aims to provide a platform for youth to develop skills essential for success in today’s dynamic world. Through mentorship, experiential learning, design-thinking and hands-on projects, the program nurtures a spirit of innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility among young minds.

The success of the truPreneurs Final Investor Pitch Competition underscores Trusity’s commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs, thinkers, and innovators.

“At Trusity, we are dedicated to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among youth. As they engage in the TruPreneurs program, it becomes crucial for us to emphasize the development of essential 21st-century skills that include problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication, ensuring future readiness and success in their entrepreneurial journey,” said Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO, Trusity.