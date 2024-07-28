GMG contributes to UAE’s green agenda

A Geant hypermarket, part of the GMG portfolio. — File photo

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:26 PM

GMG, a UAE-based conglomerate, announced that it has achieved 89% green energy usage in its logistics operations between 2022 and 2023 – avoiding over 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, underscoring its commitment to embedding sustainability into its core business strategy and operations.

The details were revealed in GMG’s first-ever Sustainability Report.

The report catalogued GMG’s progress in meeting the goals underlined in its corporate sustainability strategy, ‘Make a Difference’. This strategic framework is aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UAE’s Green Agenda-2030, which aim to reduce the country’s emissions to less than 100 kWh by the decade’s end.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “We believe that a robust ESG framework is essential for driving business evolution, mitigating risks, and creating a positive and responsible impact on both people and the environment. This inaugural Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to transparency and our ambition to lead by example in corporate sustainability.”

The report provides a detailed overview of the company’s efforts across three key pillars: Planet Forward, Inspire People, and Own Change.

Under the Planet Forward pillar, GMG achieved a 13% reduction in fuel usage by its logistics fleet through efficiency route mapping, with 7.5% of its energy mix now coming from clean energy sources. The company also saved over 1 million plastic bottles by installing water filters in its Dubai offices. Additionally, GMG’s logistics operations utilised 89% green energy through rooftop solar installation at its Dubai warehouse. GMG successfully treated and repurposed over 685,000 gallons of wastewater, representing 20.8% of its total water consumption. Through awareness and activations, the company also reduced paper usage by over 428kg. In addition, GMG replaced 35,000 sq.m. of plastic tape — equivalent to about 83 basketball courts — with paper tape, contributing significantly to its long-term goal of zero-waste-to-landfill. GMG made substantial strides in gender equity, achieving near pay parity at executive and senior levels with a 47:53 female-to-male pay ratio. The company extended maternity leave to 90 days for all female employees and provided health and safety training to over 12,000 employees and contractors. GMG also organised 86 well-being initiatives for its employees and trained 800 frontline staff through its WoW initiative to enhance customer experience. The company’s workforce now represents over 80 nationalities, reflecting its commitment to diversity and inclusion. GMG forged partnerships with 1,143 UAE farms to support local agriculture. It also ensured that 100% of its private label Basic Collection teams were trained on responsible sourcing and implemented a third-party grievance hotline for employees and suppliers, reinforcing its commitment to ethical business practices. Additionally, the collection line uses High IQ Lasting Color eco and Lasting Black eco, which reduces the environmental footprint by lasting longer and using less water and energy during production.

Razan Akrouk, Chief People Officer of GMG, commented: “This first edition of our Sustainability Report is in reference to the GRI Standards, focusing on identifying and reporting on the most critical aspects that reflect our significant impact on sustainability. It provides a transparent, balanced, and detailed overview of our sustainability initiatives and outcomes.”