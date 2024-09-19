German multinational bullish on growth prospects in the UAE

Senior fischer officials address the media before the expert forum. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 3:59 PM

The fischer group of companies, a leading German multinational manufacturer known for its fastening products for the construction and DIY industry, expects its UAE business to grow in double digits this year, a senior official said.

“The region hold great promise for fischer with the multitude of construction projects are ongoing and in the pipeline. We have increased our investments by 10 per cent this year and expect to continue this momentum,” Gurol Sevim, managing director, fischer MEA, said on the sideline on company’s second international expert forum, held in Dubai this week. Fischer’s manufacturing facilities in the UAE will also be expanded, he added.

The fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany’s Northern Black Forest, generated sales of 1.16 billion euros in 2023. The family-owned company has a worldwide staff of about 4,700 employees in 52 companies and exports to about 120 countries. It includes the four divisions fischer fixing systems, fischertechnik, fischer Consulting and fischer Electronic Solutions.

The event brought together industry leaders, partners, and experts to discuss cutting-edge advancements in the construction sector, with a focus on sustainable building practices, innovation, and digital transformation.

Sustainability was a central theme of the forum, with fischer reiterating its dedication to environmentally responsible practices. Attendees were introduced to fischer’s latest initiatives that prioritize eco-friendly construction solutions, which align with global efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of the construction industry.

“We are delighted to host the International Expert Forum in Dubai, a city known for its dynamic growth and vision for the future,” said Dr. Ronald Mihala of the fischer Group of Companies. “At fischer, we are committed to shaping the future of construction through innovation, digitalization, and sustainable practices. This event is a testament to our efforts to lead the industry in creating smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly construction solutions.”

As a prominent global player in the construction and building materials industry, fischer operates through 52 subsidiaries employing more than 4,700 people worldwide. During the forum, fischer’s leadership highlighted its continued commitment to sustainable growth and its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in international markets.

Another major highlight of the forum was fischer’s focus on innovation and digitalization as key drivers of the future of construction. The speakers shared their expertise on a diverse range of topics. Dr. Ronald Mihala and Dr. Oliver Geibig demonstrated how BIM (Building Information Modeling) is being integrated into construction projects globally, enhancing collaboration, reducing waste, and streamlining project management. BIM is proving instrumental in delivering projects on time and within budget. Prof. Konrad Bergmeister discussed how emerging technologies are reshaping the construction landscape, creating more efficient, safer, and sustainable building environments. Prof. Ashraf Biddah, an expert in structural repair and strengthening, addressed the global need for rehabilitating aging infrastructure and shared innovative techniques to extend their lifespan. Dr. Máté Tóth from fischer complemented this by introducing fischer’s carbon fiber-based solutions and CFRP laminates for reinforcing concrete structures with minimal environmental impact. He also highlighted the REINFORCE-FIX design software, which optimizes retrofitting projects for both safety and sustainability. In addition to the strategic insights, the International Expert Forum also served as a platform for fischer to unveil its latest product innovations. These new products are designed to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and advanced technology integration.

The forum not only highlighted fischer’s cutting-edge innovations but also emphasized its role as a forward-thinking leader in the construction industry, committed to providing advanced solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.