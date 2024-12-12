Conscious spending, AI-powered tech, hyperlocal growth set to redefine shopping experience across the GCC

Retailers in the GCC are turning physical spaces into tech-enabled hubs, incorporating tools like smart mirrors and augmented reality. — Supplied photo

The GCC’s retail sector is entering 2025 with significant momentum, boosted by a rising population, a growing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), strong business confidence and ongoing economic diversification initiatives. In 2024, consumer spending in the UAE alone surged by 4.8% year-on-year in Q3, reaching $3.7 billion, according to NielsenIQ.

Saudi Arabia is similarly poised for expansion, with the hyperlocal retail market expected to contribute $13.5 billion (SAR 50 billion) to its non-oil GDP by 2030, as outlined by recent market studies.

“Retail in the GCC is undergoing rapid transformation,” said Sadique Ahmed, CEO of Pathfinder Global, a leading innovator in AI-driven retail intelligence. “Consumers today demand convenience, personalization and sustainability. These trends reflect not just technological advancements but a deeper cultural shift in how people shop. These insights highlight the key areas retailers must focus on to succeed in this dynamic landscape.”

Top 10 GCC Retail Trends for 2025

1. Continued e-commerce growth: The Middle East continues to outpace global e-commerce growth rates, driven by mobile-first strategies, self-checkout technology, and advanced payment solutions. According to PwC, Middle Eastern consumers shop online more frequently than their global counterparts and highly value seamless digital shopping experiences, particularly through mobile apps and payment systems. The integration of AI is transforming platforms like Noon and Amazon to offer personalized product suggestions and faster transactions.

2. Advanced in-store technologies: Retailers in the GCC are turning physical spaces into tech-enabled hubs, incorporating tools like smart mirrors and augmented reality (AR). For example, Magic Mirrors allows virtual try-ons and inventory browsing, while Beauty Mirrors enhances hygiene in cosmetics shopping. As PwC highlights, shoppers increasingly expect these digital enhancements to bridge online and offline experiences, creating hybrid retail environments.

3. Mena grocery market expansion: The grocery retail market is thriving, with value-oriented retailers like VIVA meeting demand for affordability, and quick-commerce platforms like InstaShop catering to busy professionals. McKinsey reports that 2024 saw significant shifts toward online grocery platforms as convenience became a priority for tech-savvy GCC consumers. This trend is particularly strong among younger, busy professionals seeking speed and convenience in their shopping habits.

Sadique Ahmed, Pathfinder Global CEO

4. Sustainability-driven choices: Environmental concerns are driving purchasing decisions, with 53% of Middle Eastern consumers willing to pay more for sustainable products, compared to 46% globally. Initiatives promoting eco-friendly packaging and locally sourced goods resonate strongly, as brands like Carrefour emphasize their sustainability efforts to appeal to climate-conscious buyers.

5. Conscious spending: Economic pressures are reshaping spending patterns, with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions like Tabby and Tamara making large purchases more accessible. Political and ethical considerations also influence purchasing behavior, as seen in regional boycotts of brands based on geopolitical affiliations.

6. Social media platforms driving sales: Social commerce is booming, with platforms like Instagram and TikTok now integral to consumer buying journeys. PwC reports that 78% of Middle Eastern consumers discover new brands through social media, significantly higher than the global average of 67%. Influencer-driven campaigns have become powerful tools for driving conversions.

7. Saudi Arabia’s retail boom: Saudi Arabia’s retail market is poised for explosive growth, with hyperlocal markets expected to contribute $13.5 billion to non-oil GDP by 2030. The country’s Vision 2030 initiatives are fostering retail IPOs and partnerships, which are reshaping the sector. 8. Same-day delivery services: Fast delivery options, popularized by platforms like Careem and Noon, are redefining convenience. Retailers are investing heavily in logistics to meet rising expectations for same-day or even 15-minute delivery. These advancements underscore the need for robust local fulfillment networks, which are becoming critical differentiators in urban hubs like Dubai and Riyadh. 9. Enhanced customer experiences: Experiential retail is taking center stage, with innovations such as pop-up shops, art installations, and sensory engagements redefining customer interactions. Events like Chanel’s olfactory installation in Dubai Mall highlight the importance of creating memorable and immersive shopping experiences. 10. Increased demand for commercial space: The competition for premium retail spaces is intensifying as flexible store designs, including pop-ups, gain popularity. Retailers are adapting to market demands by exploring innovative formats. This adaptability allows brands to respond to seasonal demands while maintaining a strong physical presence. RetailGPT’s ability to provide tailored product recommendations and real-time offers to consumers helps meet the increasing demand for seamless digital experiences. — Supplied photo RetailGPT is at the forefront of helping both consumers and retailers adapt to the evolving trends shaping the GCC retail landscape. RetailGPT’s ability to provide tailored product recommendations and real-time offers to consumers helps meet the increasing demand for seamless digital experiences. By anticipating consumer needs and offering customized deals, RetailGPT supports consumers in discovering relevant products while saving time and money.

“Key trends such as the continued rise of e-commerce, the integration of advanced technologies, and growing consumer demand for sustainability will play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the industry,” Ahmed states. Retailers who adapt to these changes by investing in mobile-first strategies, sustainable practices, and personalized customer experiences will not only thrive in 2025 but will also position themselves for long-term success.”