CoffeeDesk launches ambassadorship programme for Emirati youth

Saud Al Nuaimi, Founder of CoffeeDesk GCC. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 9:26 PM

CoffeeDesk, the premier destination catering to coffee and tea aficionados across the GCC and Europe, has announced the launch of its dynamic ambassadorship initiative. This programme is designed to champion Emirati youth and their talents within the thriving coffee industry.

As the country celebrated Emirati Women’s Day, CoffeeDesk has set its sights to inspire and uplift young Emirati women, emboldening them to follow their passion and embrace new challenges. With this objective, CoffeeDesk’s ambassadorship programme aims to foster a fresh generation of aspiring coffee enthusiasts from the Emirates. The ambassadorship programme connects skilled Emirati youth to international brands being sold at CoffeeDesk.

AeroPress, the popular American coffee press, appointed Waqar Al Hammadi as their ambassador. She is a young coffee champion who holds the title of 2022 UAE AeroPress Champion and has ranked fourth in the World AeroPress Championship. Mohamed Alameeri is also an AeroPress ambassador alongside Al Hammadi. Fellow, the renowned coffee productsfirm, appointed Fatima Salim, an accomplished Emirati individual with a deep understanding of local culture and preferences. She has certifications in brewing, foundation stage Barista, roasting at intermediate level and is a certified Q grader. Moccamaster is represented by Ghaith Alhammadi, a seasoned Emirati professional who possesses an intricate understanding of the local culture, values, and preferences. Ghaith’s substantial experience coupled with his profound connection within the community positions him as an ideal ambassador for the Moccamaster brand.

“At CoffeeDesk, we believe in the power of nurturing our local talents and celebrating the diversity of skills within our community. Not just with art and culture and music, but even with emerging, newer hobbies and interests like coffee brewing which does seem to be very amusing to many.” said Saud Al Nuaimi, Founder of CoffeeDesk GCC.

“Our ambassadorship initiative is a proof of our dedication to fostering a culture of support and innovation, particularly among young Emirati women who are poised to make their mark in the coffee industry.” emphasised Al Nuaimi. CoffeeDesk was named as Europe’s fastest growing companies, having built a strong business model with modern and innovative practices, packaging and shipping and the promise of a great quality final product. The launch of CoffeeDesk GCC targeted the companies’ vision of bringing world class coffee experience to the people in the GCC especially fast-paced cities like Dubai where consumers are always looking to purchase the newest, more high-quality products.

This campaign encapsulates CoffeeDesk’s unwavering dedication to not only curating the finest coffee and tea products but also cultivating a space where passion and proficiency thrive in this industry in the UAE. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, the programme seeks to propel Emirati Youth into the spotlight, shining a light on their talent in the ever-evolving coffee landscape.