Celebrating excellence in ESG and Sustainability: A memorable evening at the second edition Global ESG Awards 2024

On October 18, 2024, the Global ESG Awards brought together an impressive array of companies, each demonstrating exceptional leadership in sustainability, support to UN SDG achievement, and community impact. This vibrant event was as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to address today’s sustainability challenges.

A Night of Recognition and Celebration

The atmosphere at the Swissotel Al Murooj, Dubai was electric, filled with energy and camaraderie among industry leaders, government officials, and sustainability advocates. During the last couple of months, the attendees had undergone rigorous evaluations by a distinguished panel of judges, ensuring that the evening was dedicated to recognizing those whose hard work and commitment truly shone in the realm of ESG practices.

Keynote Insights from Industry Leaders

A highlight of the evening was the panel discussion titled "Pathways to Net Zero: Strategies for Achieving Decarbonisation by 2050." Esteemed speakers included Nawal Alhanaee, director of the Future Energy Department at the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Dr Jagannathan P., senior general manager for Sustainability & Climate Action at Sobha Realty; and Salma Abaoubida, head of CSR and Sustainability at Apparel Group.

The Award Presentation: Recognising Excellence

The pinnacle of the evening was the award presentation, where organisations were honored for their exceptional contributions across various categories. The winners exemplified best practices in ESG and sustainability, each bringing unique innovations and solutions to the forefront. Among the standout winners were:

Leading the charge in sustainability initiatives, the platinum winners in alphabetical order include:

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) for

Sustainable community/ city and green buildings



Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) for

Terrestrial biodiversity conservation and/or afforestation initiatives



Abu Dhabi Port Group for

Sustainability/CSR team of the year



Aster DM Healthcare for

Supporting economically weaker sections



Agthia Group PJSC for

Climate Change mitigation



Bupa Arabia for Cooperative insurance for

Women Empowerment



C3 - Companies Creating Change for

Partnerships for sustainable development



eClub for

Health and Well-being Programs



Etihad Rail for

Innovations that foster sustainability



EsyaSoft Holding (Dr. Bipin Chandra) for

Sustainability/CSR professional of the year



EsyaSoft Holding for

Generating employment and promoting a decent work environment



Grace Preservation Foundation for

Promoting Circular Economy



Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) for

Resource optimisation



PT Bukit Asam Tbk for

Education and Awareness Program



PT Bukit Asam Tbk for

Renewable energy integration



Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with JLL for

Water conservation initiatives





Leading the charge in sustainability initiatives, the Gold winners in alphabetical order include:

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) for

Education and Awareness Program



Abu Dhabi Ports Group for

Renewable energy integration



Aster DM Healthcare for

Renewable energy integration



Agile ESG Consultants for

Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings



ALPHA NERO FZ LLC for

Innovations that foster sustainability



Amwaj Rotana Hotel – JBR for

Resource optimization



e& Etisalat and for

Water conservation initiatives



Etihad Rail for

Partnerships for sustainable development



Five Hotels and Resorts for

Innovations that foster sustainability



Hemant Nandanpawar for

Climate Change mitigation



IIRIS Consulting for

Women Empowerment



Joe Sigolo for

Sustainability/CSR professional of the year



Labotel LLC for

Sustainability/CSR team of the year



Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) for

Generating employment and promoting a decent work environment



National Central Cooling Company PJSC – Tabreed for

Health and Well-being Programs



Nishu Mittal for

Sustainability/CSR professional of the year



PT Bukit Asam Tbk for

Supporting economically weaker sections



PT Bukit Asam Tbk for

Terrestrial biodiversity conservation and/or afforestation initiatives



Star Cement Co. LLC for

Promoting Circular Economy



ZeeArts for

Climate Change mitigation





Engaging Activities and Networking

Beyond the awards, the event facilitated engaging activities designed to foster networking and collaboration. Attendees participated in interactive booths showcasing innovative solutions and discussions on best practices, creating a melting pot of ideas aimed at tackling pressing sustainability challenges.

The palpable camaraderie among participants highlighted the shared journey toward sustainability, as individuals exchanged thoughts on their successes and challenges. This spirit of collaboration is crucial for advancing meaningful change in the ESG landscape.

Looking Ahead: A Collective Responsibility

It is a collective responsibility that demands ongoing effort, innovation, and collaboration. The insights shared during the panel discussions and the success stories celebrated throughout the night served as reminders of the positive impact businesses can create by prioritizing ESG principles.

The success of our 2nd Edition of the event highlights our commitment to returning soon, inspiring industries and leaders to seek recognition for their sustainable initiatives. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors - Agile Advisors, Labotel LLC, and RA Global - whose support was crucial in making this event a resounding success.

A big thank you to our esteemed judges for their valuable contribution. Their insights and expertise have played an essential role in recognizing and celebrating the outstanding achievements in the field of ESG. We are truly grateful for their time and commitment to advancing sustainability and responsible business practices.

Our respected judges:

* Ajay Gopalakrishnapillai - Rail HSEQ Specialist, Etihad Rail

* Alex Malouf - Executive Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Ceer

* Antoine Saade - Energy & Sustainability Lead, JLL

* Dr. Eng. Nawal Alhanaei - Director, Future Energy Department, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

* Dima Rachid Jamali - VP, Academic Affairs, Canadian University Dubai

* Dr. Eng. Samir Thabet - Managing Partner, Sustainability & ESG, AlBeea Alkhadra

* Dr. Farheen Khanum - Sr. Sustainability and Environment Specialist, MUSTADAM - An Amana Group Company

* Dr. Jagannathan Ramaswamy - Senior General Manager, Sobha Realty

* Dr. Mahmoud Mansi - Marketer at AASTMT University & Founder of Influencers Today Magazine

* Lindsey Malcolm - Associate Director & Sustainability Lead, Turner & Townsend

* Manjeet Chhabra - Managing Director, CRIF Gulf DWC LLC

* Nada Naufal – Director, American University of Beirut

* Saleh Ali Albalushi - Director, Health Safety and Environment Division, DRYDOCKS WORLD

* Swati Dobhal - Senior Auditor, RA Global

* Urooj Farhat Khan - Audit & ESG Assurance Director, KPMG Lower Gulf

