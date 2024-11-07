Celebrating excellence in ESG and Sustainability: A memorable evening at the second edition Global ESG Awards 2024

On October 18, 2024, the Global ESG Awards brought together an impressive array of companies, each demonstrating exceptional leadership in sustainability, support to UN SDG achievement, and community impact. This vibrant event was as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to address today’s sustainability challenges.
The atmosphere at the Swissotel Al Murooj, Dubai was electric, filled with energy and camaraderie among industry leaders, government officials, and sustainability advocates. During the last couple of months, the attendees had undergone rigorous evaluations by a distinguished panel of judges, ensuring that the evening was dedicated to recognizing those whose hard work and commitment truly shone in the realm of ESG practices.
A highlight of the evening was the panel discussion titled "Pathways to Net Zero: Strategies for Achieving Decarbonisation by 2050." Esteemed speakers included Nawal Alhanaee, director of the Future Energy Department at the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Dr Jagannathan P., senior general manager for Sustainability & Climate Action at Sobha Realty; and Salma Abaoubida, head of CSR and Sustainability at Apparel Group.
The pinnacle of the evening was the award presentation, where organisations were honored for their exceptional contributions across various categories. The winners exemplified best practices in ESG and sustainability, each bringing unique innovations and solutions to the forefront. Among the standout winners were:
Leading the charge in sustainability initiatives, the platinum winners in alphabetical order include:
Leading the charge in sustainability initiatives, the Gold winners in alphabetical order include:
Beyond the awards, the event facilitated engaging activities designed to foster networking and collaboration. Attendees participated in interactive booths showcasing innovative solutions and discussions on best practices, creating a melting pot of ideas aimed at tackling pressing sustainability challenges.
The palpable camaraderie among participants highlighted the shared journey toward sustainability, as individuals exchanged thoughts on their successes and challenges. This spirit of collaboration is crucial for advancing meaningful change in the ESG landscape.
It is a collective responsibility that demands ongoing effort, innovation, and collaboration. The insights shared during the panel discussions and the success stories celebrated throughout the night served as reminders of the positive impact businesses can create by prioritizing ESG principles.
The success of our 2nd Edition of the event highlights our commitment to returning soon, inspiring industries and leaders to seek recognition for their sustainable initiatives. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors - Agile Advisors, Labotel LLC, and RA Global - whose support was crucial in making this event a resounding success.
A big thank you to our esteemed judges for their valuable contribution. Their insights and expertise have played an essential role in recognizing and celebrating the outstanding achievements in the field of ESG. We are truly grateful for their time and commitment to advancing sustainability and responsible business practices.
Our respected judges:
* Ajay Gopalakrishnapillai - Rail HSEQ Specialist, Etihad Rail
* Alex Malouf - Executive Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Ceer
* Antoine Saade - Energy & Sustainability Lead, JLL
* Dr. Eng. Nawal Alhanaei - Director, Future Energy Department, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure
* Dima Rachid Jamali - VP, Academic Affairs, Canadian University Dubai
* Dr. Eng. Samir Thabet - Managing Partner, Sustainability & ESG, AlBeea Alkhadra
* Dr. Farheen Khanum - Sr. Sustainability and Environment Specialist, MUSTADAM - An Amana Group Company
* Dr. Jagannathan Ramaswamy - Senior General Manager, Sobha Realty
* Dr. Mahmoud Mansi - Marketer at AASTMT University & Founder of Influencers Today Magazine
* Lindsey Malcolm - Associate Director & Sustainability Lead, Turner & Townsend
* Manjeet Chhabra - Managing Director, CRIF Gulf DWC LLC
* Nada Naufal – Director, American University of Beirut
* Saleh Ali Albalushi - Director, Health Safety and Environment Division, DRYDOCKS WORLD
* Swati Dobhal - Senior Auditor, RA Global
* Urooj Farhat Khan - Audit & ESG Assurance Director, KPMG Lower Gulf
We look forward to returning in 2025, to participate in the next edition please contact organiser@globalesgawards.co.uk or info@globalesgawards.co.uk.
For more information, visit www.globalesgawards.co.uk
#GlobalESGAwards2024 #Sustainability #ESGExcellence #InnovateForChange