CBUAE explores solutions and initiatives to achieve'Zero Bureaucracy' in financial sector

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:12 PM

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has launched its "Zero Bureaucracy" initiative in the financial sector, aligning with the vision and objectives of the UAE Government's wider programme "Zero Government Bureaucracy".

The initiative aims to take a significant step in government procedures, simplifying people's lives and reducing unnecessary burdens on businesses and individuals in terms of time, effort, and resources.

The CBUAE, in cooperation with the Prime Minister's Office, organised a workshop to discuss the mechanisms for implementing the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme. The programme aims to eliminate at least 2,000 government procedures, minimise procedure times by at least 50 percent, and remove all unnecessary processes and requirements.

During the workshop, participants discussed several initiatives and plans aimed at eliminating bureaucracy by simplifying and reducing procedures, expediting service delivery, and innovating new patterns of government procedures. The objective of these initiatives and procedures is to enhance operational efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to customers and partners in the financial sector.