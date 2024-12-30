CBA Real Estate celebrates Dh800 million in sales

Amid a flourishing luxury property market in Dubai, CBA Real Estate has announced that it sales reached Dh800 million.

This achievement underscores the company’s strong market presence.

CEO Salman Bin Ali said: “CBA Real Estate is committed to redefining luxury living in Dubai, and our sales achievements are a testament to our team’s hard work and our clients’ trust,” said Salman Bin Ali. His leadership has not only propelled the company to new heights but has also ensured that CBA Real Estate remains synonymous with luxury and quality.

CBA Real Estate’s portfolio showcases a range of prestigious properties, each designed to offer an unrivaled living experience. The company’s focus remains on enhancing the value of these existing properties, driving investor interest, and ensuring client satisfaction.