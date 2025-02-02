Britain's $333 billion trust sector faces more votes in US activist's campaign

Boaz Weinstein, founder and chief investment officer at Saba Capital Management. Reuters File Photo

US activist investor Boaz Weinstein may have suffered a defeat in the first vote on his plans to shake up Britain's investment trust industry, but bosses in the £269 billion-($333 billion) sector will not be sleeping easy.

Weinstein's Saba Capital Management wants to seize control of seven trusts it owns sizeable stakes in, after accusing the 160-year-old sector of widespread underperformance, which the trusts reject.

In an initial salvo, shareholders in Herald Investment Trust , the largest of the seven, voted decisively against Saba's bid to unseat its board last week.

Next up are Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, which hold votes on Monday. Three others follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Boards and managers have to take note as any trust languishing with a liquid portfolio on a wide discount without any discount control mechanism is vulnerable," said Daniel Lockyer, Hawksmoor Investment Management senior fund manager.

Investment trusts are listed vehicles that individuals can buy shares in to gain exposure to assets, from listed stocks to hard-to-access private companies.

Their shares should trade broadly in line with the net value of their assets (NAVs). But trust shares can fall out of favour, creating big gaps between share prices and NAVs, and leaving investors unable to cash out without leaving value behind.

Win or lose, Saba's battle looks likely to mean more pressure on trusts to improve their performance.

"Saba's campaign has already set a powerful precedent," said Sonia Falconieri, professor of finance at London's Bayes Business School. "The message is clear: performance and governance will remain under intense scrutiny."

A Reuters analysis of the seven targeted trusts' most recent accounts - filed between April and November last year - shows a £350-million total shortfall between the value of the shares at the filing date and the £3.9-billion book value of the assets the trusts held.