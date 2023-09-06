Breaking Barriers at i3 Summit 2023 – Burjeel Holdings

John Sunil, CEO, and Muhammed Shihabuddin, CFO of Burjeel Holdings, receiving Khaleej Times' Middle East's Healthcare Leader Award from Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Indian MP, and Abdulla AlReyami, UAE Editor, Khaleej Times. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 7:56 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 7:59 PM

Burjeel Holdings, a trailblazer in healthcare services, was awarded the prestigious title of “Middle East’s Leader in Healthcare Excellence” during the i3 Summit’s “Recognitions” segment.

Burjeel Holdings has consistently redefined healthcare, starting with a single hospital in Abu Dhabi in 2007. Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, its founder and chairman, envisioned quality healthcare for all. Today, their journey is marked by cutting-edge technology and world-renowned medical talent, epitomised by the flagship Burjeel Medical City.

In October 2022, Burjeel Holdings made history by becoming the largest healthcare provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Within a year, they achieved double-digit profit and patient footfall growth, rewarding shareholders with a debut dividend.

With 16 hospitals and 24 medical centers spanning the UAE and Oman, Burjeel Holdings champions innovative treatments, collaborating with global experts in oncology, nuclear medicine, orthopedics, women’s care, and more.

Burjeel Holdings’ unique hub-and-spoke healthcare model brings top-notch private hospitals closer to communities, setting a benchmark with cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices.

Khaleej Times proudly announces Burjeel Holdings as the “Middle East’s Leader in Healthcare Excellence” at i3 Summit, a testament to their unwavering commitment to revolutionize healthcare. The award was received by Mr. John Sunil, chief executive officer of burjeel holdings and Mr. Muhammed Shihabuddin, chief finance officer of Burjeel Holdings.