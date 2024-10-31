Binghatti’s latest project sees 50% of units sold in one day

Fifty percent of Binghatti Skyrise, the developer’s latest project in Dubai, has been sold out within the first 24 hours.

The unveiling event drew over 5,000 guests, including prominent investors and high-net-worth individuals from the region. Binghatti revealed the project location with a stunning light display that illuminated the Dubai skyline, symbolically marking the project’s place in the city’s future.

“Binghatti Skyrise is more than just another development; it’s a statement in Dubai’s evolving luxury landscape,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti. “The rapid sell-out is a testament to the market’s confidence in Business Bay’s long-term value, and in Binghatti’s commitment to delivering quality and innovation. With the addition of Binghatti Skyrise, Binghatti’ portfolio now exceeds Dh40 billion. This launch aligns with Binghatti’s vision to double its project portfolio to over Dh100 billion in the next 18 months, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to shaping Dubai’s luxury real estate market with innovative, high-value developments.”

As one of the final available plots in Business Bay, Binghatti Skyrise represents a rare opportunity for investors looking to secure property in a high-demand area with limited future supply. The project, valued at Dh5 billion, features a total of 3,333 units, including 2,256 studios, 996 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 26 three-bedroom units, and 31 retail spaces. Its proximity to Dubai’s financial and lifestyle districts ensures a strong rental market, positioning it as a asset for both immediate occupancy and future appreciation.