Binghatti launches Dh5 billion project in Business Bay

In a new step to strengthen its position in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, Binghatti Developers has now launched ‘Binghatti Skyrise’, in the heart of Business Bay area of Dubai, aiming to meet the increasing demand for luxury residential units near Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal.

This launch comes as part of Binghatti’s vision to double its project portfolio to over Dh100 billion in the next 18 months. The project features 3,333 residential units.

Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti commented, “Binghatti Skyrise represents a new step towards enhancing excellence in delivering unique residential experiences. We always strive to exceed expectations and innovate living spaces that combine luxury and innovation, embodying our vision to make a significant impact on Dubai’s real estate market and double our real estate portfolio to Dh100 billion within the next 18 months.” Strategically located in Business Bay, the project offers seamless access to Dubai’s key attractions, commercial hubs, and leisure destinations. Residents of Binghatti Skyrise can enjoy a range of over 15 high-end amenities, including luxury swimming pools, a private golf course, tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, kids’ water park, and dedicated yoga and relaxation areas.

Binghatti Skyrise presents a smart investment opportunity, as it’s situated on one of the last available plots in Business Bay, which continues to experience high demand and strong returns.