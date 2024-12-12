Binghatti delivers six projects in Jumeirah Village Circle

Binghatti Developers has delivered a record six major residential projects in record time, featuring 2,062 luxury units across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Binghatti’s latest delivery comprises Binghatti Orchid, Binghatti Amber, Binghatti Onyx, Binghatti House, Binghatti Lavender, and Binghatti Venus.

With 303 residential units ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments, Binghatti Orchid combines intricate architectural details with the vibrant character of Jumeirah Village Circle. Designed to offer both luxury and comfort, this project sets a new standard for modern living.

Binghatti Amber, featuring 640 meticulously crafted one- and two-bedroom apartments, highlights Binghatti’s dedication to excellence. Strategically located, it offers residents easy access to green spaces, recreational facilities, and a family-centric lifestyle, making it a prime addition to Dubai’s real estate landscape.

Boasting 495 residential units, Binghatti Onyx provides a diverse range of options, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The project is complemented by state-of-the-art amenities, such as family pools, modern gyms, and over 30 surrounding parks, delivering an inspiring and health-focused environment.

Binghatti House introduces a blend of exclusivity and contemporary design with its 270 residential units and 23 office spaces. This 27-story high-rise integrates luxurious amenities with cutting-edge architectural design, offering an elevated lifestyle in the heart of JVC. With 164 residential units, Binghatti Lavender epitomizes architectural excellence, offering studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments complemented by premium amenities such as a pool. Located in the vibrant community of JVC, this project merges modern aesthetics with timeless sophistication. The Binghatti Venus, a 28-story high-rise development with a total of 190 units, offers an exclusive collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Designed to elevate the residential experience, it features leisure facilities and green spaces, delivering the perfect blend of contemporary architecture and timeless design principles. These projects embody Binghatti’s vision of combining construction quality, timely delivery, and long-term investment value. They reinforce the company’s position as a leading name in Dubai’s real estate sector, showcasing its ability to meet evolving market demands and provide innovative housing solutions.

Reflecting on this achievement, Engineer Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, stated: “Our vision has been supported by our ability to take a product that is ‘good’ today and ask ourselves how we can create something that is ‘better’ tomorrow, and consequently create something that is ‘excellent’ the day after.” This relentless pursuit of excellence cements Binghatti’s position as a leader in Dubai’s real estate market, creating transformative projects that push the boundaries of innovation and design.